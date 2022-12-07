Taya Valkyrie appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Returning to Impact Wrestling

“I was stressed and a mess that day.” “I was obviously nervous and anxious because this means so much to me. It was so great to feel the energy and to see your guys’ faces like [screams] in the front row, and my little pink little blazer situation.” It was so—it was magical!

Working with Rosemary

“I think that our chemistry is undeniable, and we play off each other so well.” “Even though we are totally different—even outside of wrestling—our personalities are just like Yin and Yang, like we are very different. “I’m comfortable with her; I trust her.” I feel like we play off each other so well creatively that you can see it in our backstage segments and ringside in the ring together. “I had to do it again!”

Future Singles Run

I would like to become a two-time knockout world champion. I think that’s my time. And, you know, getting to fight Jordan Grace and whoever else again would be a lot of fun. I’d love to face Mickie James because I have never actually faced Mickie James before in my life, which is a crazy fun fact. And then also, I’m really excited to kind of try my hand again at some intergender wrestling at Impact, maybe the multi-media championship. So, for example, The Major Players vs. The Death Dolls

Toughest Knockout