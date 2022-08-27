Pro-wrestling star Taya Valkryie recently joined the Battleground podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including her thoughts on working for multiple promotions at once, and whether she would be interested in working a supershow at some point in the near future. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How much she would enjoy a wrestling supershow:

“I think that would be amazing because it allows for dream matches that maybe people thought were impossible. So I would absolutely be open to doing something like that. I feel that’s what’s so cool about the wrestling industry right now.”

How she is able to work for multiple promotions at once:

“The fact that we are able to play in all the sandboxes, and we are able to have all these dream matches. The way that I’m able to be on MLW, on Impact, and NWA, and be in all these places at once. That wasn’t the case even three years ago. You couldn’t do that. It’s really different now, so it’s very cool. If there was a show like that, 100% count me in.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)