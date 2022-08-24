IMPACT star and former Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie recently joined the Battleground Podcast for an in-depth conversation about all things industry related, including her thoughts on the state of women’s wrestling in 2022. Check out Valkyrie’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Thinks women’s wrestling still has a way to go:

“Women’s wrestling, wrestling in general, has changed so much over the last decade, really. But I still think, for women, we still have a ways to go. We still are going to be fighting for our spots, we’re still going to be fighting to have a match on an indie show. I think it’s insane when you come across an indie show and there’s no women on the card. I think that’s disgraceful in 2022.”

Credits companies for giving women a bigger platform:

“We’re trying to fight to get paid, we’re trying to fight for all these kind of things. But it’s great to see that we’re moving in a positive direction, and it’s great that there are these companies like Impact, like NWA, like MLW, that are allowing women to have other platforms to perform.”

