(PHILADELPHIA, PA) – Major League Wrestling today announced MLW Women’s World Featherweight Champion Taya Valkyrie will defend her title in an open contract championship bout at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22 on Sunday, October 30 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The card is a FUSION TV taping, airing on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and in over 60 countries around the world.

Who will step up and attempt to dethrone the globetrotting luchadora and take the Women’s World Featherweight Championship?

It’s the question on everyone’s mind following MLW Matchmaker Cesar Duran throwing a curveball into the FIGHTLAND card with an open contract title fight for Taya Valkyrie.

“Wera Loca” has racked up wins around the world, defeating the best of the best from Mexico to Europe in recent weeks. Now the fierce fighter will be tested with the unpredictable.

Can Taya keep her momentum or will an opportunist clinch the championship?

Find out LIVE Sunday night, October 30 in Philadelphia at MLW FIGHTLAND ’22!

CARD

Last Man Standing for the World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. “The Judge” EJ Nduka

Jacob Fatu vs. Lio Rush

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman

Real 1 vs. Mance Warner

Davey Boy Smith Jr. & Billington Bulldogs vs. Bomaye Fight Club

Samoan SWAT Team vs. The FBI

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. ???

The debut of Sam Adonis

The debut of Delirious

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Microman

World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker

Cesar Duran

Plus MORE wrestlers will be announced soon at MLW.com.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com. Tickets start at $15. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Arena (previously named Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

