Taya Valkyrie is interested in taking on Mercedes Moné.

Valkyrie called out The Boss during her latest appearance with Comedy Store Wrestling, where she also threw praise to the former WWE women’s champion for looking like a million bucks for her NJPW debut. Valkyrie clearly has nothing but respect for Mercedes and hopes that the two can face-off somewhere down the line. Highlights can be found below.

Invites Mercedes to come find her:

Well I’m gonna say her and she’s now out in the world and free to play. She has a huge respect for Lucha libre, which for me is very important and something that I hold dear and close to my heart. So why not Mercedes Mone? Mercedes, you know where to find me.

Praises Mercedes for looking like a million bucks at WrestleKingdom:

I just wanna talk about her entire look because she came out looking like money. She looked great. Even though that crowd was being not as loud as people expected, just because that’s just how it is, I think that she just commanded that stage and walked that runway and killed it.

