Taya Valkyrie is among the 22 players announced for the fourth season of The Traitors Canada. Bell Media revealed the cast on September 9, with the AEW wrestler listed under her first name, Taya.

The season begins Monday, September 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CTV. Canadian viewers can also stream extended versions of the episodes on Crave the following day.

What awaits Taya in The Traitors Canada?

Host Karine Vanasse returns to oversee the competition at a manor outside Montreal. Players work together on missions to build a prize fund worth up to $100,000 while trying to identify the Traitors hidden among the group.

The Faithful must uncover those opponents before the Traitors eliminate them. A Traitor who reaches the end can take the prize pot.

Bell Media’s cast announcement identifies Taya as an AEW professional wrestler based in Los Angeles. Her role in the game’s Faithful and Traitor divide has not been revealed in that announcement.

Sources: Bell Media’s September 9 cast announcement and official The Traitors Canada series page.