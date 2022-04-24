AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Deonna Purrazzo put her title on the line against former WWE star Taya Valkyrie at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Poughkeepsie, NY’s Mid-Hudson Civic Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match saw Valkyrie stop Queen’s Gambit and hit her with Road to Valhalla. This is Valkyrie’s fourth reign as Reina de Reinas champion.

After Purrazzo‘s successful AAA Reina de Reinas Title defense over Faby Apache at Multiverse of Matches, Valkyrie made her return to Impact to lay out the challenge for a Reina De Reinas Title match at Rebellion.