Taya Valkyrie wants someone to revive Lucha Underground.

The former Knockouts champion spoke about the popular lucha-libre promotion, which ended in 2018, during her recent appearance on Comedy Store Wrestling. Check out what Valkyrie had to say about Lucha Underground in the highlights below.

Says she wants someone to revive the promotion:

I wish (Lucha Underground would come back). I wish so hard because I think that was some of my fondest memories was working for Lucha Underground. Can someone out there that has like 15 million dollars just give it to us so we can do the show? That’d be great… We just need a few million. We’ll figure it out. No, I really wish that we could do it again because it was a lot of fun and it was really learning to do regular — we shot those backstage scenes like they do a regular television show, not like a wrestling show and that was just so fun to learn and be around all those people and at that time, there’s so many of us that were getting their first ‘big opportunity’.

Names several huge stars that came from Lucha Underground:

You look at people like Prince Puma who’s Ricochet, you look at [Rey] Fenix and Pentagon, myself included and Jeff Cobb and there’s just much talent that was there at that time that’s now gone on to do different things so we were all just bright-eyed, bushy-tailed and just so happy to be there so, that was definitely magical during that time.

