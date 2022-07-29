Pro-wrestling star and former IMPACT Knockouts champion Taya Valkyrie recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions to discuss her short stint with WWE, and how she wishes she could have been paired with her real life husband, John Morrison (aka Johnny Mundo) during that run as the two were a dominant act together in AAA, Lucha Underground, and IMPACT. That and more from the interview can be found below.

On her short stint in WWE and the potential of being paired up with her husband John Morrison at that time:

I remember it was brought up a lot at first [working with John Morrison on-screen in WWE] and it honestly, they were like, ‘Well you might get put with John…’ you know, when I would ask where a story is going or what was going on and obviously John was also pushing to have me be with him, but it was also like, it just never was the right time and that’s the main — let’s be real here, a huge motivator for me to go WWE, not only because I was trying to accomplish this dream that I’d had since the beginning of time, but also to be reunited with John because we did some of our best work together in Lucha Underground and on IMPACT Wrestling and all over the place.

Says she was always trying to think about the big picture:

I really was like, every day thinking, you know, the big picture here. Even if I was uncomfortable or having a bad day or stressed the hell out like a lot of us are there, I was just always with that vision of being like, I need to get to John, you know? I also just like thinking of that time as just a small fraction of my life and a lot of people almost want me to say more bad things but it was like, I’ve said it all. It is what it is.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)