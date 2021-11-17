Pro-wrestling star and former NWA television champion Zicky Dice announced on Twitter that Taya Valkyrie will be competing at Dice’s January 15th “Outlandish Paradise Island” event, Valkyrie’s first booking since being released from WWE several weeks ago.

Valkyrie has since retweeted the announcement and added, “Did I mention this will be my first match back??? CAN NOT WAIT TO SEE YOU ALL THERE!! January 15th in Atlanta!”