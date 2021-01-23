Pro-wrestling star and former Knockouts champion Taylor Wilde recently appeared on Women’s Wrestling Talk to discuss a number of topics, including how Wilde has signed with a promotion and will be returning to TV soon. Highlights are below.

Says she’s signed to a promotion and will be back on TV soon:

I am signed. I will be back on TV, [supposed] to start this month, but due to the political climate as it is, and a bunch of administrative boring stuff, I’m not able to start this month. Hopefully next month, and I’m still gonna leave the promotion as a surprise as just be better for everybody. It’s a little bit of a surprise.

Teases what the promotion is:

It’s not not starting with the letter I. Okay… But it’s also not starting with the letter A or W. I’m just going to leave it in the wind. I don’t know. I will say though, that this promotion has a strong ass women’s division. And so excited to be a part of it. Like these are all women. I haven’t had the chance to work with since I’ve retired. These are all the new generation. And it’s a really exciting place to be right now.

Her relationship with Samoa Joe:

And then when I started working for WWE, actually, I guess it was through the indies…I had met Samoa Joe… and he is like my big brother, we we fell in love in a totally platonic way… And that man makes me laugh no one can make me laugh like that guy. Like, I love my husband, but it is just like a totally different relationship. So he’s always been my person. That’s all I can say.

