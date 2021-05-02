IMPACT Wrestling has announced on Twitter that a returning Taylor Wilde will face-off against Susan on next week’s edition of Impact on AXS. This will be the same show where NJPW star and Bullet Club member El Phantasmo makes his debut for the promotion.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR IMPACT ON AXS:

-El Phantasmo debut

-Moose versus James Storm in a qualifying match for the Under Siege six-way

-Rhino versus Chris Sabin in a qualifying match for the Under Siege six-way

-Trey Miguel versus Rohit Raju in a qualifying match for the Under Siege six-way

-Taylor Wilde versus Susan

-Kiera Hogan versus Rachael Ellering

-Doc Gallows versus Juice Robinson