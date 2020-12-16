During a recent episode of Wilde On, Taylor Wilde discussed the impact Traci Brooks’ had on her during her time with TNA. Here’s what she had to say:

I think she made a huge impact on quite a lot of us in terms of she was never jealous, she was never the type to undercut you. For her, it was very much two-fold—she wanted to look after everybody but she also knew that what was good for her was good for you, and good for the business and everybody makes money. Wrestling is so niche, women’s wrestling is even more niche and I think it’s better than it was in my day.

