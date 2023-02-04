Taylor Wilde has accomplished many things in pro wrestling, but she says being a mother is at the top of that list.

Wilde recently spoke with Fightful about this very subject, where she opens up about how damaging having a kid is to a woman’s body, but says that mom’s in wrestling are more in their prime than ever before. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How different it is for men in wrestling to have kids than women in wrestling:

It gives me chills with you saying that because that literally—not to be entirely sexist in it—but what really changes for a man who wants to have children? Not a lot. Physically speaking, not only aesthetically, but hormonally nothing changes for you. For women, we go through this entire gauntlet of hormones building the child, releasing the child and then being like, ‘Who am I as a mother? Who am I as a person?’

Thinks women who have had kids are more in their prime at 30 or 40:

But the fact that we’re able to keep it together and, actually I would arguably say that women remaining in their thirties / forties, after having children in professional wrestling are actually in their prime. Women, like Mickie, she looks more incredible now, more glowy now, as a mom than—not that she didn’t look the business before—but it’s so different.

On feeling like the best version of herself: