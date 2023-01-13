IMPACT Wrestling star Taylor Wilde recently joined Fightful for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including some details about why she took a leave of absence from the sport before making her return to the promotion last year. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On her short absence away from IMPACT:

Sure. I went through this really relaxing divorce. It happens. I collect them. That was number two. I’m over it. I mean, karma’s very real. I love this for me. When people are going through a divorce, obviously, everyone remains really level headed and doesn’t do things that are spiteful, doesn’t use things like COVID as leverage to keep somebody in the country. So real life really kicked me in the teeth because there’s nothing like being gone from ten years from the sport, coming back, and only being able to be there for three months. But there’s the cliché, ‘Everything happens for a reason’ and things happen for you, they don’t happen to you. I really think this is my journey. This is my story. It pushed me in that time to really deep dive and figure out what do I want to do as a character. I’ve done the same character my entire career. I was this all-American Canadian. It was very confusing. It was very squeaky clean. Truthfully it was a bit inauthentic in terms of what I really wanted to do character wise. I came out of the Attitude era. I grew up in the business. I really didn’t know who I was as a person, let alone as a character. But I had a blast. I think people always knew I was having a good time wrestling. But the Taylor Wilde, the Wilde Witch, the People’s Witch, this is an evolution of not only of who I am as a character but who I am as a person. I know who I am. I know what I’m after and I know what I’m capable of doing. I am this dichotomy of masculine / feminine and you better not get in my way because I’ve got some shit to get out.

On her return and how women’s wrestling has changed: