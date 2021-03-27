According to Fightful Select, pro-wrestling star Taylor Wilde was at the most recent set of tapings for IMPACT Wrestling, a plan that has been in the works for a while but got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report states that Wilde was initially going to return back in 2020 when IMPACT was leaning into their TNA nostalgia, but travel restrictions made it an impossibility. She told the publication that she was hopeful a return could still happen, and it seems this past set of tapings it finally did.

Wilde is a former one-time Knockouts champion and a former Knockout tag champion. We’ll keep you updated on any new news regarding her work with the promotion.