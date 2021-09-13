IMPACT star Taylor Wilde recently spoke with Steel Chair Magazine about her future in the industry once she decides to retire, and how she could potentially be interested in becoming a producer. Hear Wilde’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Whether she’s interested in becoming a producer and how more positions like that are now available for women in wrestling:

Absolutely and that’s something that’s really changed in the past 10-15 years, women having careers outside of being professional wrestlers. Ten or 15 years ago, there were no female agents, there were no female producers, there weren’t any females sitting on the Creative team, that’s just something that’s coming into fruition now, so that is absolutely something that I want to spread my wings with. I love wrestling, I love being back in wrestling but there’s no way my career as a professional wrestler can be as long as it was in my first chapter because I am 35.

Says she still thinks more women could have managerial/creative roles backstage: