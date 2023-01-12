Taylor Wilde spoke with Fightful Select for an upcoming interview to promote Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Below are some highlights:

* Wilde was very candid about her return to pro wrestling, and said another former wrestler actually “had a vision” that she should return while pregnant with her youngest child. Wilde noted that at the time she retired, a lot of women were packing it in by age 30, but now things have changed so much. The time off helped her learn how to better take care of herself and prepare to be in the ring

* Wilde had a lengthy absence following her 2021 return, which she candidly said was due to a divorce that kept her out of the United States. Impact still considered her to be a part of the company during that absence, and she still worked select indie dates, but would not clarify what that meant for the contract she was on

* When asked about her run as Knockouts World Tag Team Champion with Hamada, Wilde said it meant a lot that she was trusted in that spot. She was not kept in the loop about Hamada’s Impact release, why it happened, or what it meant for the titles before they were vacated

* Wilde became a firefighter during her original hiatus from pro wrestling, and she still works this as a day job. Wilde named Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace as her top Knockout pick to be a firefighter

Friday’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view will see Wilde compete in a #1 contender Fatal 4 Way with Masha Slamovich, Killer Kelly, and Deonna Purrazzo, with the winner earning a future title shot.

