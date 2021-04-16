Impact Wrestling has officially announced that former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde will be returning to the company.

Wilde was actually signed in late 2020, according to PWInsider, but her return was delayed due to work visa issues. Wilde was last seen in Impact in 2011 when she retired to become a firefighter.

Below is the Impact promo for her return, along with comments from Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, and Wilde herself:

A former Knockouts Champion, one-half of the first ever Knockouts Tag Team Champions, a Knockouts LEGEND – @RealTaylorWilde is returning soon to IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NWYAzcvP4V — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 16, 2021

I’ve been excited about this one for awhile now. Welcome home @RealTaylorWilde!!!

Can’t wait to see you back in the ImpactZone!#IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/3tzT4D94Td — Scott D'Amore (@ScottDAmore) April 16, 2021

