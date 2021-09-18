AEW commentator and manager Taz applied to trademark the term ‘Beat Me If You Can, Survive If I Let You’ on September 14th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
It’s listed under entertainment purposes. Here is the description:
“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”