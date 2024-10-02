Taz will not be on-hand to help celebrate the fifth anniversary of AEW Dynamite tonight.

Ahead of the special milestone episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS program, reports have surfaced regarding the color-commentator for AEW Dynamite being attacked in the parking lot before the show.

AEW confirmed the news via social media and announced that Nigel McGuinness would be making the trip to the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA. to fill-in on behalf of “The Human Suplex Machine.”

“This afternoon Taz was attacked in the parking lot and cannot announce tonight’s AEW Dynamite 5th Anniversary,” read the announcement posted by AEW. “Taz is being treated by doctors, [and] Nigel McGuinness is en route to Pittsburgh [and] will call tonight’s episode. Don’t miss Dynamite’s 5th TONIGHT at 8/7c on TBS!”

The pro wrestling legend himself also surfaced on social media with a statement on the situation.

“Was at the hospital there, heading back to NY now,” Taz wrote via X. “I need to see my doctors asap. These guys got me good at the arena, destroyed my leg.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary results coverage from Pittsburgh, PA.