An update on Taz has surfaced.
“The Human Suplex Machine” and AEW color-commentator surfaced on social media on Tuesday with an update after undergoing a full knee replacement surgery.
“Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5,” Taz wrote via X. “Surgery went well, now the work begins.”
Taz continued, “Watch AEW Dynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. on TBS Network.”
As noted, HOOK is scheduled to call out Taz’s attackers on tonight’s AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday show.
— taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 8, 2024