Taz celebrates the 25th anniversary of the FTW Championship.

The Human Suplex Machine made the title famous during his prime run in ECW. He reintroduced the belt in AEW back in 2020 and it has remained as prize in the promotion ever since. Taz took to Twitter to thank the fans who have supported the “outlaw” championship, as well as Tony Khan for keeping its legacy going in AEW.

Taz writes, “Yesterday was 25 year anniversary of #FTWChampionship – thanks to all the fans who have supported it thru the years. Special thanks to two people, @HeymanHustle for making it even happen & giving it real oxygen. And @TonyKhan for keeping the oxygen going!”

Yesterday was 25 year anniversary of #FTWChampionship – thanks to all the fans who have supported it thru the years. Special thanks to two people, @HeymanHustle for making it even happen & giving it real oxygen.

And @TonyKhan for keeping the oxygen going! pic.twitter.com/cs0AH1LYEy — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 15, 2023

The FTW Championship is currently held by Taz’s son, HOOK.