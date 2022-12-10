AEW commentator and WWE/ECW legend Taz took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the one-year anniversary of his son HOOK, who has quickly risen as one of the fan favorites of the AEW faithful.

HOOK has remained undefeated after one-year of competition, and currently holds the FTW championship, a title that was made famous by Taz and was introduced into AEW back in 2020. HOOK won the FTW championship from Ricky Starks back in July, and has successfully defended it on multiple occasions.

Taz writes, “Been 1 year already, crazy haha. Words cannot describe how proud of what HOOK has accomplished & noise he has made in such a short time. Thank you to all who support him on his career thus far!”

Along with the tweet Taz shares footage of HOOK’s first victory, which was over Fuego Del Sol. Check it out below.