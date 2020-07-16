Taz Explains Throwing In The Towel At Last Night’s AEW Fight for the Fallen

AEW manager and commentator Taz took to Twitter earlier this morning to explain throwing in the towel during last night’s Fight for the Fallen main event between Brian Cage and Jon Moxley. Moxley had trapped Cage in an arm submission, with commentary reminding fans that Cage had recently had bicep surgery and was in a considerable amount of pain.
The ECW legend writes, “Some of you DO understand why I did what I did during the #AEW World Title match between @JonMoxley v @MrGMSI_BCage…but for those who are mad about it, understand this I would do the exact same thing in that same situation again.”
some of you DO understand why I did what I did during the #AEW World Title match between @JonMoxley v @MrGMSI_BCage…but for those who are mad about it, understand this I would do the exact same thing in that same situation again. #AEWDynamite #FightForTheFallen
— TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) July 16, 2020
The victory marked Moxley’s third successful defense of the title since winning it from Chris Jericho at AEW Revolution.
