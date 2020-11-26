On tonight’s AEW Dynamite ECW legend Taz, who manages Team Taz (Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs), hijacked the broadcast to demand that AEW management recognize Cage’s FTW championship as a top title within the company.

This brought out superstar and EVP Cody Rhodes, who would tell Taz that he’d “run it up the flagpole” and see if it sticks, but demanded that the show go on. After some hesitation the American Nightmare would berate Taz, and ask why his son decided to trade with the Nightmare Family instead of his own dad. Taz angrily told Rhodes he made a big mistake, then locked him in his signature Tazmission choke hold when he turned his back.

See how it all played out below.

Full results to Dynamite can be found here.