Don’t expect to hear one of the three voices you’ve grown accustomed to hearing every Wednesday and Saturday night.

Following his absence from this week’s special milestone AEW Dynamite 5-Year Anniversary show, where it was explained by AEW before the show that he had been attacked in the parking lot and was being replaced by Nigel McGuinness, Taz has checked in with another update on social media.

The color-commentator for AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision informed fans that this Wednesday’s show isn’t the only one he is going to miss, and that he is actually going to be out of action for quite a while.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for a while,” Taz wrote via X on Friday. “I’ll be having total knee replacement surgery very soon.”

He added, “Talk to you guys down the road.”