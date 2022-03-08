AEW commentator and Team Taz leader Taz took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the promotion’s Revolution pay-per-view, which took place last night in Orlando Florida.

While his faction members Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks did not win the Face of the Revolution ladder match, his son, rising star Hook, did manage to pick up a victory on the Buy-In pre-show. The ECW legend throws major praise to the AEW event, calling it one of the best that he’s ever seen.

Taz writes, “I’ve been blessed to be part of many great wrestling shows in my career as a wrestler & announcer. But last night #AEWRevolution was absolutely amazing, phenomenal, stupendous & spectacular! PLEASE watch this show if you didn’t catch it last night!”

You can see his tweet below. Check out full results to Revolution here.