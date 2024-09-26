The FTW Championship was retired on Wednesday night.

In the same place the title was created in the original ECW by Taz, New York, the son of the AEW color-commentator, HOOK, put it to bed.

As noted, following his victory over Roderick Strong of The Undisputed Kingdom at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024, HOOK retired the FTW title in an emotional moment with Taz.

Early Thursday morning, “The Human Suplex Machine” surfaced on social media with some parting words for the FTW Championship that he created over 25 years ago.

“I would like to thank all of the men whom have held the FTW Championship….Sabu, Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, Jack Perry, Chris Jericho and HOOK,” Taz began in a statement released via X. “And also any fan that has supported/enjoyed this championship during the ECW years or in modern day wrestling during the current AEW years…thank you.”