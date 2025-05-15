The tributes for Sabu continue.

Coming off of an emotional Sabu tribute on AEW Dynamite: Beach Break, which many considered to be the best homage paid to Sabu thus far, Taz will join fellow former ECW Original and former tag-team partner of Sabu, Rob Van Dam, when a special episode of “1 Of A Kind” airs live tonight.

Dominic DeAngelo sent along the following regarding the special episode this evening:

Last night on AEW Dynamite, Taz offered some very heartfelt words to the fans regarding his friendship with the late legendary Sabu. Tonight, RVD and I are happy to welcome Taz for a live recording of “1 Of A Kind With RVD” as we pay homage to Sabu and all he’s done for pro wrestling.



We’d love for you all to join us tonight at RVDTV.com as we are set to go live at 9:15 PM ET and hear the stories both Rob and Taz have to share.



RVD & Taz Honor Sabu Live Tonight @ 9:15 PM ET: https://youtube.com/live/exMpI9wjFvQ

As noted, pro wrestling legend Sabu died at age 60 this past Sunday.