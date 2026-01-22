Taz is officially back in his familiar role on AEW television.

The longtime announcer returned to the commentary desk on the January 21 episode of AEW Dynamite, joining Tony Schiavone and Excalibur for the broadcast.

Taz had been away from Dynamite while recovering from shoulder surgery. Back on October 8, he revealed that he would be undergoing total shoulder replacement surgery and would be off television for an extended period of time. The procedure was successfully completed on October 15.

This marked another milestone in Taz’s recovery journey, as he also underwent total knee replacement surgery in 2024.

During Taz’s absence, Bryan Danielson filled in on commentary alongside Schiavone and Excalibur.

A familiar voice is once again calling the action.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 1/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.