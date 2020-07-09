Taz Presents Brian Cage With The FTW Championship On Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest

On tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest, number one contender Brian Cage was presented with the prestigious FTW championship by ECW legend Taz. Taz had been teasing a big surprise on social media all week, then revealed the FTW title and said that Cage would not be walking into Fight for the Fallen without some gold, where he faces Jon Moxley for the AEW championship.

While not an officially sanctioned championship, the FTW title was often seen in ECW, with Taz holding it for 200+ days prior to it being unified with the ECW championship back in 1999.

Check out the segment below.