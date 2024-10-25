Taz is on the mend.

Prior to the October 2nd episode of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that Taz had been “attacked” in the parking lot by an unknown assailant.

The reason for the attack angle was due to the fact that the AEW commentator recently underwent total knee replacement surgery.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, Taz posted a video that showed images of his scarred knee. The Human Suplex Machine says he’s been doing “lots of PT work” and continues to get stronger by the day.

Couple weeks out of Total Knee Replacement surgery. Video below. pic.twitter.com/d2HaPM0Li4 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) October 25, 2024

As of this writing, there is no word on when Taz will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling.