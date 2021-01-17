Taz is currently busy being the leader of Team Taz but did take some time to bring up something that fellow AEW commentator Jim Ross had to say.

Ross recently claimed on his podcast while talking about the 2000 Royal Rumble, which saw Taz make his promotional debut by beating Kurt Angle, that Vince McMahon ended Taz’s push after he received complaints from other wrestlers that Taz was unsafe in the ring.

Taz reacted to an article covering what Ross had to say by writing the following on Twitter:

“Sure it’s not Superstar & couple his buddies? Lol, I’ve talked about this “Taz is dangerous” thing on my show many times for years. Those who heard it know the truth. So @JRsBBQ was there list of names of guys in WWE I “injured” via a Suplex? Was it 7 men, 3 or even 1? #zero”