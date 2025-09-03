— Prior to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Taz was honored by AEW President Tony Khan. During a backstage video, which you can see below, “TK” revealed that Taz requested that the ceremony didn’t take place on Dynamite.

— Wheeler Yuta submitted a trademark application for his AEW ring name on Tuesday, September 2.

The filing falls under the merchandise and entertainment services category.

"Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts; Hats; Bandanas

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes”

— During a recent edition of his “What Happened When” podcast, Tony Schiavone shared his Mount Rushmore of the greatest in-ring workers.

On his list: “I don’t know if I would put [Bret Hart] on my Mount Rushmore, but I think I would put him in the top 10, top eight, top seven? I don’t know, Mount Rushmore is four. I mean, to me it’s Bryan Danielson, Ric Flair. It’s Kenny Omega, and it’s Ricky Steamboat, and that’s just top of my head, you know.”

On Shawn Michaels: “And of course, it’d be hard to keep Shawn Michaels off that as well, wouldn’t it? But who would you remove to put Shawn Michaels in? I don’t know.”

— During a recent chat with “BTA Philly,” Mike Bailey expressed that wrestling fans are in an exciting era, highlighting the impressive depth and diversity across different promotions.

On why it’s a great time to be a fan: “Well, now is the best time in history to be a pro wrestling fan. I mean, pro wrestling this is my controversial thing, but pro wrestling now is better than pro wrestling’s ever been. In terms of just how the sport has grown, and what’s really making it happen is promotions working together, and the fact that there’s a global network of wrestling promotions cooperating, and I mean, like, if you look at, for example, the relationship between AEW and New Japan and CMLL that’s going right now, not only is it good for pro wrestling, but it’s… culturally, it’s great.”

On exploring different cultures through wrestling: “It’s a great way to explore different cultures and see the rest of the world through professional wrestling. That’s really something… Like, when you talk about wrestling historically being kind of… Not kind of, but weirdly racist… right? That the people from outside America are the bad guys and the American guys are the good guys, right? That’s not how it is at all anymore. Now cultures are celebrated all across pro wrestling and I think that’s a huge reason to want your kids to get into professional wrestling.”

— On the latest episode of the “Undisputed” podcast, Josh Alexander hyped up tonight’s All-Star 8-Man Tag Team match on AEW Dynamite. Alexander will join forces with Kyle Fletcher and The Young Bucks to take on AEW World Champion Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, and JetSpeed.

During the interview, Alexander also revealed that facing Omega in a singles match remains his ultimate dream matchup.

On representing the Don Callis Family on tonight’s Dynamite: “I’m working my a*s off to make sure it happens. I’m in the prime of my career. My body has never been healthier. I’m ready to crush any opportunity that comes my way.”

On wanting to face Kenny Omega in a singles bout: “Kenny Omega is number one on my bucket list, and he has been for the past decade. I’ve looked up to him for so long, and I have so much respect for him. He earned that top spot. That’s what I’m vying for. I’ll get to step in the ring with him on Dynamite, and hopefully that snowballs into something even more. That’s my dream match.”

On being Canadian and also appearing in Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: “I am very proud to be a Canadian wrestler. I wasn’t trained in the Dungeon, but I was trained by someone who was [Johnny Devine]. Tony Khan allows the opportunity to work for Maple Leaf, and I’m grateful for that. I know the history of Canadian wrestling, and I want to carry it forward.”

On hoping to wrestle at AEW All Out in Toronto: “To wrestle at ScotiaBank Arena would be something I’d never forget, but I’m focusing on controlling what I can control, and that goes back to putting in the work every day.”