Last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT saw the in-ring debut of 22-year old Hook, who defeated Fuego Del Sol with the Tazmission and received a ton of buzz online for his performance, with many believing him to be a future breakout star for the company.

Hook’s father, ECW legend Taz who was also on commentary for the bout, took to Twitter this morning to throw more praise to his son, and officially renamed the Tazmission finisher the “Redrum.” He writes, “Folks, I really need to say THANK YOU to all of you for the tons of tweets toward me about the kind words about @730hook- it’s just too many to reply to lol!! And yes, it was SO special for me to call his first worldwide TV match. •Tazmission is now – “REDRUM.”

Check out Taz’s tweet, as well as Hook using the maneuver, below.