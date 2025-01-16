Taz made his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Taz, who underwent total knee replacement surgery last year, made his return to call the entire show alongside Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

Schiavone was absent from last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite due to his wife undergoing hip surgery.

Also, Kenny Omega made his in-ring return for AEW on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

In the opening match of this week’s show, Omega faced off against Brian Cage in a singles match.

The finish came when ‘The Cleaner’ hit his signature ‘One Winged Angel’ on Cage to pick up the win.

Following the match, Don Callis and his faction attacked Omega. Will Ospreay came out to attempt to make the save, but Konosuke Takeshita made his return and took both Ospreay and Omega out.

The post-show segment saw Takeshita and the Don Callis family standing tall.

And finally, MVP joined Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin in a trios match to face off against Mark Briscoe and Private Party on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. This marked MVP’s first televised match since July 2022.

The finish of the match came when Shelton Benjamin nailed Marq Quen with a german suplex, which was followed up by a superkick.