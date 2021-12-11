ECW legend Taz took to Twitter earlier tonight to hype this evening’s edition of Rampage on TNT, where the ECW legend’s son, Hook, will be making his in-ring debut in a singles-matchup against Fuego Del Sol. Taz states that he and his wife are very proud of the success of Hook, and hope fans enjoy his bout on tonight’s show.

He writes, “My wife & I have always been very proud of our son thoughout his life as a student-athlete & more importantly as a person. He just keeps exceeding our exceptions with his work ethic & focus. Hope you guys enjoy HOOK’s debut match tonight on GREAT episode of #AEWRampage @730hook.”

Check it out below.