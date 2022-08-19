AEW commentator Taz responded to an interview that’s been circulating online of Tony Khan, who discussed being compared to the great Paul Heyman, a man that Taz knows very well from his days in ECW. In the interview Khan referred to Heyman as a pro-wrestling genius, and someone he has a great deal of respect for.

The first-ever FTW champion tweets out that he believes Khan and Heyman do share a lot of similarities, like their passion for the business and their ability to connect directly with an audience. His full tweet reads, “I’ve work/worked very closely with both of these men, PH & TK from a passion perspective, creative, work ethic & connecting directly w/their audiences (including same type of midnight oil hours they burn) TK & PH VERY similar! I promise.”

Taz would then trade verbal jabs with fans online about the faults of both Heyman and Khan, but the human suplex machine remained loyal to his old boss and current boss. You can read all of that here.