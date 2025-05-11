The reactions from within the pro wrestling community to the news regarding the passing of hardcore legend Sabu at age 60 continue to filter in.

Taz posted a video tribute to his former ECW rival on X.

“Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this video,” Taz wrote as the caption to the video (see below). “I am trying to speak from my heart…I dunno what else to say.”

Sorry, my words are a little frazzled in this vid, I am trying to speak from my heart…I dunno what else to say. #RIPSabu pic.twitter.com/o6ehKa0IjK — taz (@OfficialTAZ) May 11, 2025

In addition to the above Taz video, and AEW issuing a statement on passing of hardcore wrestling legend Sabu, several more pro wrestling promotions and various WWE, AEW, TNA Wrestling and other pro wrestling stars and personalities have surfaced on social media to comment on the loss of another legend.

Nobody made me want to be a wrestler more than Sabu. R.I.P. to a true hardcore legend Suicidal, homicidal, genocidal 4-ever — Mark Briscoe (@SussexCoChicken) May 11, 2025

RIP SABU ❤️❤️❤️ — MOOSE™️ (@TheMooseNation) May 11, 2025

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sabu—a hardcore legend and true original in pro wrestling. His fearless legacy will never be forgotten. All of us at CCW extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fans around the world. pic.twitter.com/3Wz90Kbwie — Coastal Championship Wrestling (@CCWAliveTV) May 11, 2025

He was an outlaw and a gamechanger. He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come. His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten. Rest in Peace, and… Long Live SABU ☝️ pic.twitter.com/xSQuNwo1n1 — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) May 11, 2025

MAPLE LEAF PRO is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Sabu. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/JUZWZnKEBR — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) May 11, 2025

One of my all time favorites. RIP SABU pic.twitter.com/gWvkYUQBTm — ROCKY ROMERO🇵🇷 🇲🇽 🇺🇸 🇯🇵“Chico El Luchador” (@azucarRoc) May 11, 2025

RIP SABU Watching you put Cena through a table blew little kid me’s mind 🤯 rest easy Legend! pic.twitter.com/jsri1yPJ5H — Sammy Guevara (@sammyguevara) May 11, 2025