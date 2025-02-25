Don’t compare WWE and AEW.

It’s not fair.

That’s how “The Human Suplex Machine” sees things, anyways.

AEW color-commentator and former WWE commentator Taz surfaced on social media on Tuesday afternoon to share a statement informing fans that it is unfair to compare WWE and AEW.

“I know fans like to compare wrestlers in AEW [and] WWE the past several years,” he wrote via Twitter/X. “I know as fans that’s fun to do! I get that, but PLEASE realize is it’s an unfair comparison.”

Taz continued, “It’s too completely different organizations, with different goals creatively. With differing visions. Guys, you are comparing DOGS [and] CATS! And most of you don’t even realize that.”