ECW Original and current AEW star Taz was apparently not happy with WWE leaving him out of a tweet that marked 24 years since the first-ever ECW pay-per-view, Barely Legal.

As seen below, the WWE Network Twitter account made a tweet that included the Barely Legal match between Taz and Sabu, which was won by Taz. They tagged Paul Heyman, Lance Storm, Tommy Dreamer and WWE Hall of Famers Rob Van Dam and Bully Ray, who worked the show that night. Taz said WWE should remove him from the video clip if they didn’t want to tag him or acknowledge him.

“If your gonna do the typical re-write history in WWE eyes and not acknowledge (or tag me) a MAIN EVENT of the show than edit me outta the video clip. You don’t need to advertise ME for your subscription model,” he wrote.

Taz then responded to one fan who wrote that he was mad because he didn’t get a tag on the tweet.

“See to many fans it’s just ‘oh, you weren’t tag on a tweet’. It’s bigger than that, it’s acknowledgment of someone’s contributions to a historic show 24 years ago and I humbly & proudly say I was a pretty big part of that show,” Taz wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Taz bitching about not being tagged is stupid. Get over it.”

Taz responded, “1- it’s not bitching, speaking my mind which I’ve earned. 2- You got no sweat equity in what went down 24 years ago therefore you’re actually clueless to this. 3- Your bio says ‘be kind whenever possible’. ..right. 4- Thanks for the follow.”

It should be noted that WWE did not tag several other wrestlers that worked the show that night, including producer and WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, Raven, Stevie Richards, The Sandman, WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk, and others.

You can see the related tweets below:

If your gonna do the typical re-write history in WWE eyes and not acknowledge (or tag me) a MAIN EVENT of the show than edit me outta the video clip. You don’t need to advertise ME for your subscription model. https://t.co/OZ2QdYKCoa — taz (@OfficialTAZ) April 13, 2021

See to many fans it’s just “oh, you weren’t tag on a tweet”. It’s bigger than that, it’s acknowledgment of someone’s contributions to a historic show 24 years ago and I humbly & proudly say I was a pretty big part of that show. https://t.co/wsncsMEgOu — taz (@OfficialTAZ) April 13, 2021

1- it’s not bitching, speaking my mind which I’ve earned. 2- You got no sweat equity in what went down 24 years ago therefore you’re actually clueless to this. 3- Your bio says “be kind whenever possible”. ..right. 4- Thanks for the follow. https://t.co/xdRDWHq1LO — taz (@OfficialTAZ) April 13, 2021

