Taz Takes A Shot At WWE’s COVID-19 Outbreak On Last Night’s AEW Fyter Fest

AEW commentator and manager Taz took a shot at WWE’s recent COVID-19 outbreak on last night’s Fyter Fest special on TNT. The ECW legend called out world champion Jon Moxley for delaying his title defense against Brian Cage, then spoke about Moxley being tested for the virus on a weekly basis.
Taz would end with, “If you decided to get your ass here to work here next week you would get tested again here in AEW because Jon as you know…we don’t run a sloppy shop.”
😡 @OfficialTAZ with words for @JonMoxley #FyterFest pic.twitter.com/z1FcWnXPym
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 2, 2020
The outbreak in WWE caused them to delay several tapings and rewrite television. The biggest revealed name who tested positive thus far was WWE analyst Renee Young.
- WWE to Release The Velveteen Dream Soon?
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Alexa Bliss Talks About The Women Stars Who Did Bra and Panties Matches: “You’ve Got To Respect That”
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Big News on WWE’s Plans for Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”