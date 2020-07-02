Taz Takes A Shot At WWE’s COVID-19 Outbreak On Last Night’s AEW Fyter Fest

AEW commentator and manager Taz took a shot at WWE’s recent COVID-19 outbreak on last night’s Fyter Fest special on TNT. The ECW legend called out world champion Jon Moxley for delaying his title defense against Brian Cage, then spoke about Moxley being tested for the virus on a weekly basis.

Taz would end with, “If you decided to get your ass here to work here next week you would get tested again here in AEW because Jon as you know…we don’t run a sloppy shop.”

The outbreak in WWE caused them to delay several tapings and rewrite television. The biggest revealed name who tested positive thus far was WWE analyst Renee Young.