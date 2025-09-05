Should Taz have allowed his 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall of Fame induction to take place as part of the television broadcast on AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night?

Dave Meltzer thinks so.

The founder and editor of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com shared his opinion about the matter on social media, prompting a response from “The Human Suplex Machine” himself.

“I strongly disagree,” Meltzer said regarding the decision for the segment honoring Taz to be kept as a digital exclusive. “I get your sentiment. It is about the future, but sometimes you want to honor and reflect on the past.”

The AEW Dynamite color-commentator surfaced via social media soon after Meltzer’s above post to share his response.

“So you are disagreeing with they would call ‘my moment’ and how I prefer to have it done? Haha…come on,” Taz’s reply to Meltzer began. “People watching programming much different than years ago. People can still see it. It’s all online…I NEVER want to take tv time from anyone that’s still bumping or younger than me…that’s just how I feel for a long time…and that ain’t changing. No ego or insecurities for me!”

For those who missed it, you can watch the complete 2300 Arena Hardcore Hall Of Fame Induction Of Taz from 9/3 by clicking here.