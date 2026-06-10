Taz’s orange-and-black ring gear became one of the most recognizable looks of the ECW era, helping establish the former ECW World Heavyweight Champion’s identity long before he arrived on the national stage.

However, when he transitioned to WWE, fans noticed a significant change in his presentation.

Rather than continuing to wear the singlet that had become synonymous with his ECW persona, Taz adopted a different look that featured a black shirt and black pants, accented with orange trim.

For years, fans have speculated about the reasoning behind the switch.

This week, Taz addressed the topic on social media and confirmed that the decision was entirely his own.

“It was my idea,” he revealed. “I’ve said this on my podcast years ago… I did not want my in ring persona tarnished anymore than they tarnished me.”

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to explain that he intentionally wanted to distance his iconic ECW presentation from how he was being portrayed at the time.

“Therefore, I wanted to change my complete look before I retired from the ring,” he continued. “I didn’t want them to have that ECW TAZ look on their programming anymore.”

It’s a revealing comment from Taz, who has often spoken candidly about aspects of his WWE run over the years.

These days, Taz is best known for his role behind the microphone, serving as a key member of the AEW Dynamite broadcast team every Wednesday night.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.