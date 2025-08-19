Taz will be missing the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view this weekend at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The veteran color-commentator for All Elite Wrestling announced the news via social media on Tuesday morning.

“I will be off this week, a combo of doctors appointments/imaging test on a couple of future surgeries, some R&R & most importantly my new knee does not cooperate to well with very long flights at the moment,” Taz wrote via X. “Hope you all enjoy AEW Dynamite & ForbiddenDoor!”

Taz, 57, underwent a total knee replacement surgery last October, and has been back on commentary since December, with his rehab and physical therapy reportedly going “very well.”

