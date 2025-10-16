“The Human Suplex Machine” is on the road to recovery.

During the special three-hour combined episode of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision tonight in Kansas City, MO., lead commentator Excalibur provided an update on his broadcast partner, confirming that Taz recently underwent successful shoulder surgery.

As noted, the former ECW World Champion and longtime AEW commentator announced via social media on October 8 that he would be “going under the knife soon” and taking time away from the commentary desk.

While Excalibur confirmed the operation was a success, no timetable was given for Taz’s return to AEW television, nor was it specified when the procedure took place.

Taz had previously revealed back in May 2024 that doctors advised him to have both shoulders and both knees replaced, though he initially hoped to explore regenerative procedures instead of surgery.

Later that year, in October 2024, Taz underwent a total knee replacement, which kept him off AEW programming until late December. The recovery process and travel strain from his new knee also forced him to miss major events, including AEW Forbidden Door and the AEW Dynamite taping leading into All In London this past August.

There is currently no word on when Taz will resume his AEW commentary duties.

