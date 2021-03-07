AEW manager and ECW legend Taz recently took to Twitter to issue a warning to TNT champion Darby Allin ahead of today’s Revolution pay per view, where Team Taz (Brian Cage & Ricky Starks) battles Allin and the icon Sting in a street fight. Taz writes, “Yo @DarbyAllin u need to do some homework on MY accolades/ accomplishments/ championships in this industry before you chirp. My men gonna kick the living shit out of you tomorrow #AEWRevolution.”

AEW women’s division star Penelope Ford has launched a Youtube channel. Watch her first video below.