A new title match has been made official for the upcoming AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 pay-per-view event.

Hikaru Shida defeated Queen Aminata, Serena Deeb and Thunder Rosa in a four-way TBS Championship eliminator main event on the August 31 episode of AEW Collision in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

With the win, Shida will move on to challenge Mercedes Mone for the TBS title at the upcoming AEW All Out: Chicago 2024 show on September 7 at NOW Arena in Chicago, Ill.

Previously announced for the show is PAC vs. Will Ospreay for the AEW International Championship, Bryan Danielson vs. Jack Perry for the AEW World Championship, Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander in a Street Fight for the CMLL Women’s World Championship, Swerve Strickland vs. “Hangman” Adam Page in a Steel Cage match, as well as MJF vs. Daniel Garcia.

HIKARU SHIDA VS MERCEDES MONE II HERE WE GOO#AEWCollision pic.twitter.com/RcOd1agh2J — Sebas セバスチャン (@Sebas_Bucks) September 1, 2024