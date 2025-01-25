Mercedes Mone will soon find out who her next TBS Championship challenger will be.

Heading into the annual “Homecoming” themed episode of AEW Collision at the home turf of All Elite Wrestling, Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida, a new TBS title eliminator bout was announced for the show.

Squaring off in four-person action to determine the next challenger to TBS Champion “The CEO” will be Queen Aminata vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

The match joins Samoa Joe vs. Nick Wayne, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the AEW International Championship, Buddy Matthews & Brody King vs. The Gates of Agony, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker vs. The Undisputed Kingdom, Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill, as well as Mariah May and Toni Storm “meeting face-to-face.”

Make sure to join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision results coverage.